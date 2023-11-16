Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has decreased by -8.04 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday thanks to the company announcing positive results from a preclinical trial. According to a Hoth Therapeutics press release, these results come from its study of HT-ALZ as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOTH is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) is $5.25, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for HOTH is 3.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On November 16, 2023, HOTH’s average trading volume was 211.08K shares.

HOTH’s Market Performance

The stock of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) has seen a -16.26% decrease in the past week, with a -25.90% drop in the past month, and a -57.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for HOTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.55% for HOTH’s stock, with a -54.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOTH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HOTH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for HOTH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 15, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

HOTH Trading at -32.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOTH fell by -16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2178. In addition, Hoth Therapeutics Inc saw -86.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOTH

The total capital return value is set at -194.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.05. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -90.69 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hoth Therapeutics Inc (HOTH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.