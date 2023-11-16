Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 32.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-11-11 that In this weekly feature, we highlight a company that reported earnings outside of analysts’ expectations, with a focus on what the beat or miss says about consumer demand and economic activity.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 7.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honda Motor ADR (HMC) is $35.51, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.63B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HMC on November 16, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC stock saw a decrease of -0.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.19% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Honda Motor ADR (HMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.16% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.76. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 38.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 8.14, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.