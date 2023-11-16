Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) is $18.00, which is $10.25 above the current market price. The public float for HIPO is 12.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIPO on November 16, 2023 was 135.11K shares.

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE: HIPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.90 compared to its previous closing price of 9.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Hippo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HIPO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Cliff Gallant – VP, IR Rick McCathron – CEO & President Stewart Ellis – CFO Conference Call Participants Yaron Kinar – Jefferies Tommy McJoynt – KBW Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs Karol Chmiel – Citizens JMP Operator Welcome, everyone, and thank you for attending today’s Hippo Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your moderator today.

Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) has seen a -2.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.66% gain in the past month and a -20.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for HIPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for HIPO’s stock, with a -39.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought HIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIPO fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Hippo Holdings Inc saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIPO starting from NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, who purchase 24,141 shares at the price of $10.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE now owns 50,000 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc, valued at $261,336 using the latest closing price.

NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, the Director of Hippo Holdings Inc, purchase 5,432 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE is holding 25,859 shares at $55,678 based on the most recent closing price.

-227.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hippo Holdings Inc stands at -278.53. The total capital return value is set at -43.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.10. Equity return is now at value -56.39, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 2.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

In a nutshell, Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.