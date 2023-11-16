Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has seen a 1.38% increase in the past week, with a -5.07% drop in the past month, and a -6.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for HPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for HPE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.40% for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPE is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for HPE is $18.05, which is $2.21 above the current price. The public float for HPE is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPE on November 16, 2023 was 9.86M shares.

HPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) has plunged by -3.74 when compared to previous closing price of 16.45, but the company has seen a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Investors looking for stocks in the Computer – Integrated Systems sector might want to consider either Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) or IBM (IBM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of HPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPE Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPE rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPE starting from Neri Antonio F, who sale 434,884 shares at the price of $17.48 back on Sep 07. After this action, Neri Antonio F now owns 1,370,291 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, valued at $7,601,946 using the latest closing price.

MAY ALAN RICHARD, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sale 343,016 shares at $17.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that MAY ALAN RICHARD is holding 249,511 shares at $5,995,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 5.23, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), the company’s capital structure generated 67.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 23.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..