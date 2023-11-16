Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 74.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Susan Spivak – SVP, IR Chris Swift – Chairman & CEO Beth Costello – CFO Mo Tooker – EVP, Middle & Large Commercial, Global Specialty and Sales & Distribution Stephanie Bush – EVP and Head of Small Commercial & Personal Lines Jonathan Bennett – EVP & Head of Group Benefits Conference Call Participants Brian Meredith – UBS Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo Mike Ward – Citigroup Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs Greg Peters – Raymond James Josh Shanker – Bank of America Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Yaron Kinar – Jefferies Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIG is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for HIG is $86.16, which is $10.81 above the current price. The public float for HIG is 299.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on November 16, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has seen a 3.16% increase for the week, with a 3.22% rise in the past month and a 5.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $85 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.84. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 331 shares at the price of $74.43 back on Nov 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 5,962 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,636 using the latest closing price.

BUSH STEPHANIE C, the EVP of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $72.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that BUSH STEPHANIE C is holding 10,063 shares at $363,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.