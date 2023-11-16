Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has seen a 2.96% increase in the past week, with a 7.18% gain in the past month, and a -7.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.54% for GRFS’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) is above average at 1342.86x. The 36-month beta value for GRFS is also noteworthy at 0.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for GRFS is 256.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of GRFS on November 16, 2023 was 488.46K shares.

GRFS) stock’s latest price update

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 9.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Nuria Pascual – IR and Sustainability Officer Thomas Glanzmann – Executive Chairman and CEO Victor Grifols Deu – COO Alfredo Arroyo – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Jones – Joh.

GRFS Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Grifols SA ADR saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols SA ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.02 for asset returns.

Based on Grifols SA ADR (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.