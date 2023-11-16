Griffon Corp. (GFF): A Technical Analysis

Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Griffon Corp. (GFF) is $60.00, which is $15.66 above the current market price. The public float for GFF is 49.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFF on November 16, 2023 was 368.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

GFF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) has dropped by -6.14 compared to previous close of 47.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-08 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GFF) today announced it will release the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. participants) or 1-201-689-8263 (International participants). Callers should ask to be connected to the Griffon Corporation teleconference. Participants are encouraged to dial-in at leas.

GFF’s Market Performance

Griffon Corp. (GFF) has seen a 5.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.02% gain in the past month and a 9.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for GFF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.90% for GFF’s stock, with a 21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFF stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GFF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFF in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GFF Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFF rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.32. In addition, Griffon Corp. saw 32.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+32.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Griffon Corp. stands at -10.10. The total capital return value is set at 16.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.84. Equity return is now at value 19.58, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Griffon Corp. (GFF), the company’s capital structure generated 369.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.70. Total debt to assets is 60.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Griffon Corp. (GFF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.