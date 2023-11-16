General Motors Company (GM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GM is $44.28, which is $16.44 above the current market price. The public float for GM is 1.37B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for GM on November 16, 2023 was 14.47M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has decreased by -1.05 when compared to last closing price of 28.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that A record deal between the UAW and General Motors has been ratified by a majority of workers, according to voting results posted Thursday morning by the union.

GM’s Market Performance

GM’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.55% and a quarterly drop of -15.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for General Motors Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for GM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $37 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.21. In addition, General Motors Company saw -17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Reuss Mark L, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Reuss Mark L now owns 282,973 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $381,300 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Paul A, the Executive Vice President & CFO of General Motors Company, purchase 31,000 shares at $32.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Jacobson Paul A is holding 186,847 shares at $1,010,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 14.35, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Motors Company (GM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.