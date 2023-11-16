Ford Motor Co. (F) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ford Motor Co. (F) by analysts is $13.49, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of F was 50.09M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 10.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-11-16 that Renault is planning to raise money for its electric-vehicle division. One analyst is asking “what’s the point?

F’s Market Performance

Ford Motor Co. (F) has experienced a 6.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.26% drop in the past month, and a -13.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for F. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for F’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Ford Motor Co. saw -6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Co., valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Co., sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Co. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Co. (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ford Motor Co. (F) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.