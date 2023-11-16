Fluent Inc (FLNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fluent Inc (FLNT) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for FLNT is 43.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of FLNT was 168.18K shares.

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don Patrick – Chief Executive Officer Ryan Perfit – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Management Operator Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

FLNT’s Market Performance

FLNT’s stock has fallen by -13.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.60% and a quarterly drop of -33.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.94% for Fluent Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for FLNT’s stock, with a -36.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for FLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLNT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLNT Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNT fell by -13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5082. In addition, Fluent Inc saw -55.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNT starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Sep 19. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 18,834,874 shares of Fluent Inc, valued at $46,000 using the latest closing price.

Schulke Ryan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Fluent Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Schulke Ryan is holding 272,500 shares at $27,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+22.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluent Inc stands at -34.15. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.81. Equity return is now at value -131.75, with -70.56 for asset returns.

Based on Fluent Inc (FLNT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fluent Inc (FLNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.