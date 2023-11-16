First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has gone up by 14.84% for the week, with a -4.98% drop in the past month and a -8.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.11% for AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.06% for AG’s stock, with a -13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) by analysts is $7.68, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for AG is 280.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AG was 5.29M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 5.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

AG Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.