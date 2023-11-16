Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) is above average at 7.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) is $11.50, which is $6.61 above the current market price. The public float for GSM is 105.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GSM on November 16, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

GSM) stock’s latest price update

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM)’s stock price has soared by 4.71 in relation to previous closing price of 4.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Solid numbers despite soft macro environment. Balance sheet in great shape even with late year inventory build. Potential for return of capital once bonds are refinanced/retired.

GSM’s Market Performance

GSM’s stock has risen by 4.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly drop of -12.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Ferroglobe Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for GSM’s stock, with a 1.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSM Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Ferroglobe Plc saw 27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+35.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe Plc stands at +16.95. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.27. Equity return is now at value 15.27, with 6.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe Plc (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 83.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.46. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.