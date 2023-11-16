Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a 8.47% increase in the past week, with a -24.89% drop in the past month, and a -31.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.41% for XPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.43% for the last 200 days.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 879.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) by analysts is $23.14, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 104.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of XPRO was 981.80K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.32 in relation to its previous close of 15.96. However, the company has experienced a 8.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that This successful project underscores Expro Group Holdings’ (XPRO) commitment to providing effective solutions, enabling clients to overcome operational challenges and achieve outstanding results.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value 0.16, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.