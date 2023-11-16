Examining the Volatility of POET Technologies Inc’s (POET) Stock

In the past week, POET stock has gone down by -3.91%, with a monthly decline of -58.02% and a quarterly plunge of -66.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.66% for POET Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.56% for POET’s stock, with a -68.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for POET Technologies Inc (POET) is $10.62, which is $9.39 above the current market price. The public float for POET is 40.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POET on November 16, 2023 was 49.00K shares.

POET) stock’s latest price update

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.21 in comparison to its previous close of 1.34, however, the company has experienced a -3.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-12-06 that TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; Nasdaq: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center, tele-communication and artificial intelligence markets, today announced the Company will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Executive management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. ET and will be available to meet virtually with registered participants throughout the day.

POET Trading at -56.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares sank -58.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POET fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0914. In addition, POET Technologies Inc saw -59.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3565.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for POET Technologies Inc stands at -3805.84. The total capital return value is set at -107.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -115.19. Equity return is now at value -193.93, with -163.54 for asset returns.

Based on POET Technologies Inc (POET), the company’s capital structure generated 2.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, POET Technologies Inc (POET) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.