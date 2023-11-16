Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) Stock

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has gone up by 9.04% for the week, with a 6.19% rise in the past month and a 7.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for PLYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for PLYA’s stock, with a -5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is $12.33, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for PLYA is 105.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLYA on November 16, 2023 was 918.85K shares.

PLYA) stock’s latest price update

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 7.56. However, the company has seen a 9.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ryan Hymel – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bruce Wardinski – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Chad Beynon – Macquarie Patrick Scholes – Truist Securities Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Smedes Rose – Citi Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Operator Good day, and welcome to the Playa Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLYA Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAG, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $7.36 back on Aug 10. After this action, DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAG now owns 14,742,519 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $2,945,200 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 10,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,609,033 shares at $80,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 5.91, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), the company’s capital structure generated 161.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 51.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.