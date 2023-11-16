Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cambium Networks Corp’s (CMBM) Stock

In the past week, CMBM stock has gone up by 2.21%, with a monthly decline of -16.88% and a quarterly plunge of -54.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for Cambium Networks Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.25% for CMBM’s stock, with a -68.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMBM is 0.85.

The average price predicted by analysts for CMBM is $7.81, which is $3.29 above the current price. The public float for CMBM is 12.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMBM on November 16, 2023 was 275.45K shares.

CMBM) stock’s latest price update

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.66 in comparison to its previous close of 3.66, however, the company has experienced a 2.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Nextlink has selected Cambium’s (CMBM) 6 GHz fixed wireless technology to offer its subscribers superior Internet access and expand coverage in rural and suburban areas.

CMBM Trading at -29.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -16.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Cambium Networks Corp saw -80.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from Kurk Neal M, who purchase 11,250 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Aug 23. After this action, Kurk Neal M now owns 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks Corp, valued at $99,180 using the latest closing price.

Rau Sally, the General Counsel of Cambium Networks Corp, sale 5,625 shares at $17.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rau Sally is holding 1,134 shares at $97,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.70 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corp stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value -11.19, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 11.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.