Evaluating the Impact of -9.45 Increase on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s (DNA) Stock

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has seen a 12.11% increase in the past week, with a -14.39% drop in the past month, and a -12.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for DNA. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for DNA’s stock, with a -14.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) by analysts is $3.38, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.27B, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.58% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DNA was 20.04M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has decreased by -9.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Ahead of what could be significant uncertainties in the market, investors may be better served with cutting-edge biotech stocks. Fundamentally, the reasoning centers on relative insulation.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at -15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4468. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Nov 09. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 5,294,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $129,100 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P. sale 37,650 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 12,600,444 shares at $48,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -63.83, with -44.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.