Evaluating the Impact of -10.03 Increase on CPI Aerostructures Inc’s (CVU) Stock

The stock of CPI Aerostructures Inc (CVU) has gone down by -11.22% for the week, with a -14.60% drop in the past month and a -29.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.47% for CVU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.94% for CVU’s stock, with a -25.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CPI Aerostructures Inc (AMEX: CVU) is 3.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVU is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CPI Aerostructures Inc (CVU) is $4.00, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for CVU is 9.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On November 16, 2023, CVU’s average trading volume was 25.35K shares.

CPI Aerostructures Inc (AMEX: CVU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that For investors more inclined to take risks, there are intriguing opportunities in the aerospace and defense sector, particularly in stocks trading under $5. Penny stocks, known for their heightened risk and volatility, can also present substantial rewards if they perform well.

After a stumble in the market that brought CVU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVU fell by -11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, CPI Aerostructures Inc saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVU starting from PACKER PAUL, who sale 48,901 shares at the price of $3.69 back on May 30. After this action, PACKER PAUL now owns 1,243,947 shares of CPI Aerostructures Inc, valued at $180,249 using the latest closing price.

Caswell Richard S, the Director of CPI Aerostructures Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Caswell Richard S is holding 60,961 shares at $6,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.87 for the present operating margin

+19.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPI Aerostructures Inc stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.60. Equity return is now at value 407.19, with 16.29 for asset returns.

Based on CPI Aerostructures Inc (CVU), the company’s capital structure generated 707.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.61. Total debt to assets is 45.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 594.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CPI Aerostructures Inc (CVU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.