Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.04. However, the company has seen a -22.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company. Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is 1.34.

The average price predicted by analysts for GMBL is $2.00, which is $1.97 above the current price. The public float for GMBL is 79.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMBL on November 16, 2023 was 11.05M shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

GMBL stock saw a decrease of -22.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -54.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -81.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.08% for GMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -97.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -58.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.80%, as shares sank -51.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0562. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc saw -99.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Equity return is now at value -712.70, with -74.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..