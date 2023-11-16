Elevance Health Inc (ELV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELV is $565.08, which is $108.36 above the current price. The public float for ELV is 234.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on November 16, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has dropped by -1.09 compared to previous close of 461.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Elevance Health (ELV) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

ELV’s Market Performance

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.93% decline in the past month and a -0.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ELV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for ELV’s stock, with a -0.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELV Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.25. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sale 64 shares at the price of $454.35 back on Oct 24. After this action, Penczek Ronald W now owns 2,842 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $29,078 using the latest closing price.

Dixon Robert L JR, the Director of Elevance Health Inc, sale 310 shares at $476.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Dixon Robert L JR is holding 9,638 shares at $147,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.