Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) is above average at 4.29x. The 36-month beta value for EC is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EC is $53188.62, which is $1.22 above than the current price. The public float for EC is 2.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of EC on November 16, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

EC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has plunged by -1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 12.04, but the company has seen a 4.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that EC and RCL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on November 14, 2023.

EC’s Market Performance

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a 4.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.41% decline in the past month and a 8.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for EC’s stock, with a 10.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol SA ADR stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.73, with 8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.