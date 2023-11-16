EchoStar Corp (SATS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 10.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-13 that Hamid Akhavan, the chief executive and president of EchoStar Corp. SATS, -1.09%, has joined Dish Network Corp. DISH, to serve as that company’s CEO and president as well, according to a Monday morning release. The two companies are merging, and they said at the time of the merger announcement that Akhavan would assume the CEO position for the combined entity.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SATS is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for SATS is $27.00, which is $16.99 above the current price. The public float for SATS is 33.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATS on November 16, 2023 was 627.50K shares.

SATS’s Market Performance

The stock of EchoStar Corp (SATS) has seen a -6.01% decrease in the past week, with a -30.05% drop in the past month, and a -50.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for SATS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.28% for SATS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SATS Trading at -33.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -30.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, EchoStar Corp saw -39.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corp stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 2.65, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corp (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.03. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.