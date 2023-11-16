East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EWBC is $68.00, which is $6.1 above the current price. The public float for EWBC is 139.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on November 16, 2023 was 927.60K shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has increased by 2.76 when compared to last closing price of 60.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that East West Bancorp (EWBC) records a rise in revenues, expenses and provisions in the third quarter of 2023.

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has experienced a 9.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.05% rise in the past month, and a 12.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for EWBC’s stock, with a 8.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $69 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.47. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Estrada Rudolph, who sale 2,411 shares at the price of $55.96 back on Aug 29. After this action, Estrada Rudolph now owns 18,548 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc., valued at $134,920 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Manuel Pham, the Director of East West Bancorp, Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Alvarez Manuel Pham is holding 4,445 shares at $54,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.54, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.