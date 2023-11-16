Duolingo Inc (DUOL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUOL is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DUOL is $187.75, which is -$17.31 below the current price. The public float for DUOL is 34.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on November 16, 2023 was 638.30K shares.

The stock of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) has decreased by -6.50 when compared to last closing price of 219.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that We have narrowed our search to five mid-caps that have provided 50% or more returns year to date. These are: ELF, DUOL, QLYS, WING, FUTU.

DUOL’s Market Performance

Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has experienced a 22.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.06% rise in the past month, and a 61.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for DUOL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.75% for DUOL’s stock, with a 44.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $188 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUOL Trading at 25.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +23.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +22.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.64. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 188.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 177,000 shares at the price of $198.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,556,688 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $35,046,370 using the latest closing price.

von Ahn Luis, the President & CEO, Co-Founder of Duolingo Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that von Ahn Luis is holding 0 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -1.74, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.