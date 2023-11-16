DTE Energy Co. (DTE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of DTE Energy Co. (DTE) has seen a 3.58% increase in the past week, with a 3.59% gain in the past month, and a -2.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for DTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for DTE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.23% for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DTE is 0.66.

The public float for DTE is 205.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTE on November 16, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

DTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 101.75, but the company has seen a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Electric Power sector have probably already heard of PPL (PPL) and DTE Energy (DTE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $106 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DTE Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.14. In addition, DTE Energy Co. saw -13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $113.53 back on Aug 02. After this action, Chavez JoAnn now owns 12,107 shares of DTE Energy Co., valued at $283,825 using the latest closing price.

Muschong Lisa A., the VP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff of DTE Energy Co., sale 700 shares at $110.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Muschong Lisa A. is holding 5,455 shares at $77,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Equity return is now at value 12.51, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DTE Energy Co. (DTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.