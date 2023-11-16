DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has dropped by -0.57 compared to previous close of 36.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-15 that

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) by analysts is $39.53, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 432.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DKNG was 12.15M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stock saw an increase of 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.49% and a quarterly increase of 37.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.89% for DKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +32.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.60. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 219.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $35.83 back on Nov 08. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 3,531,898 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $17,915,000 using the latest closing price.

Dodge R Stanton, the Chief Legal Officer of DraftKings Inc., sale 105,554 shares at $35.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Dodge R Stanton is holding 652,984 shares at $3,780,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.