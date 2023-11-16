Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dover Corp. (DOV) by analysts is $160.00, which is $21.17 above the current market price. The public float for DOV is 139.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DOV was 821.16K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

DOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has surged by 1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 136.80, but the company has seen a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Dover Corporation (DOV) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.26 per share a year ago.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV’s stock has risen by 6.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly drop of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Dover Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.11. In addition, Dover Corp. saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 4,631 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 49,938 shares of Dover Corp., valued at $657,602 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corp., sale 17,769 shares at $139.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 54,569 shares at $2,470,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 9.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp. (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dover Corp. (DOV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.