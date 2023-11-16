Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Daniel Frierson – Chairman & CEO Allen Danzey – VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Barry Blank – J.H. Darbie Operator Good day and welcome to the Dixie Group, Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Earning Conference Call.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) is $5.00, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for DXYN is 12.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXYN on November 16, 2023 was 33.21K shares.

DXYN’s Market Performance

The stock of Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has seen a 2.64% increase in the past week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month, and a -37.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.33% for DXYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for DXYN’s stock, with a -30.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXYN Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.16%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXYN rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5846. In addition, Dixie Group Inc. saw -21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXYN starting from KLINE LOWRY F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, KLINE LOWRY F now owns 94,699 shares of Dixie Group Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.85 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dixie Group Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.85. Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN), the company’s capital structure generated 388.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.55. Total debt to assets is 59.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.