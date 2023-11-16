DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) is $30.56, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 51.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on November 16, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.25relation to previous closing price of 26.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-14 that The Nasdaq-100 technology index surged 43% this year, and history suggests 2024 could bring more gains. Now is a great time for investors to position themselves for the new year with quality tech stocks.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN’s stock has risen by 8.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.64% and a quarterly drop of -15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.21% for DOCN’s stock, with a -18.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $33 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.09. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 18,681 shares at the price of $24.77 back on Nov 10. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 99,359 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $462,728 using the latest closing price.

Wood Megan, the Chief Stgy and Prdct Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Wood Megan is holding 236,988 shares at $515,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.