Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) by analysts is $36.95, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 74.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DQ was 918.81K shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 28.56, however, the company has experienced a 10.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Daqo New Energy has a strong balance sheet with $3.3B in cash and no debt, providing flexibility during the downturn in polysilicon prices. The company plans to utilize its available capital for share buybacks, improving EPS for shareholders. Daqo New Energy has experienced significant revenue growth, with sales increasing due to higher average sale prices and increased capacity.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ’s stock has risen by 10.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.21% and a quarterly drop of -18.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.52% for DQ’s stock, with a -24.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +10.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.70. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.