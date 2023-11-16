CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 18.30. However, the company has seen a 10.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is 10.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is $20.33, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 131.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. On November 16, 2023, CVBF’s average trading volume was 978.75K shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has seen a 10.74% increase for the week, with a 12.22% rise in the past month and a 4.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.62% for CVBF’s stock, with a 9.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -28.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 97,006 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 566,710 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,632,136 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 212,000 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 469,704 shares at $3,358,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.