Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 9.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) by analysts is $24.60, which is $15.73 above the current market price. The public float for CGEM is 27.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CGEM was 171.22K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

The stock of Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) has seen a -10.76% decrease in the past week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month, and a -12.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for CGEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.48% for CGEM’s stock, with a -14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGEM Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc saw -15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from AHMED NADIM, who sale 759 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Jun 28. After this action, AHMED NADIM now owns 115,822 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc, valued at $8,653 using the latest closing price.

Trigilio Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc, sale 399 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Trigilio Jeffrey is holding 85,823 shares at $5,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -28.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.