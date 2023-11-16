CSX Corp. (CSX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CSX stock has gone up by 2.78%, with a monthly gain of 1.11% and a quarterly surge of 0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for CSX Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for CSX’s stock, with a -0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) is above average at 16.46x. The 36-month beta value for CSX is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price estimated by analysts for CSX is $36.19, which is $5.18 above than the current price. The public float for CSX is 1.97B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of CSX on November 16, 2023 was 13.01M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 30.99. However, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX ) Stephens Investment Conference Conference Call November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Sean Pelkey – EVP & CFO Matthew Korn – Head, IR Conference Call Participants Justin Long – Stephens Inc. Justin Long This is Justin Long with Stephens. I want to welcome everybody back to our Nashville conference in 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.21. In addition, CSX Corp. saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.95 for the present operating margin

+39.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corp. stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corp. (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, CSX Corp. (CSX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.