Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 11.41. However, the company has seen a 8.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that With the market again printing some choppy price action, concerned investors may be better served with undervalued stocks to buy. Basically, it comes down to risk mitigation.

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRGY is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for CRGY is $16.43, which is $4.93 above the current price. The public float for CRGY is 78.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on November 16, 2023 was 912.81K shares.

CRGY’s Market Performance

CRGY stock saw a decrease of 8.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for CRGY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.75. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Nov 13. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 70,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $53,400 using the latest closing price.

Rockecharlie David C., the of Crescent Energy Co., purchase 5,000 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Rockecharlie David C. is holding 65,000 shares at $51,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.