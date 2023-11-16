Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is above average at 24.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is $198.75, which is -$0.6 below the current market price. The public float for FIX is 35.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIX on November 16, 2023 was 296.07K shares.

FIX) stock’s latest price update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.12 in comparison to its previous close of 201.61, however, the company has experienced a 7.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Broadcom Inc. and Perrigo Company plc are two companies providing impressive dividend growth to their shareholders. Perrigo Company is a smaller pharmaceutical company focusing on over-the-counter healthcare products, while Broadcom is a semiconductor behemoth with a software business segment set to grow. Both are expecting attractive growth going forward, which could further support even more dividend growth and possibly capital appreciation in the future.

FIX’s Market Performance

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has seen a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.84% gain in the past month and a 14.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for FIX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.94% for FIX’s stock, with a 26.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $162 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIX Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIX rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.02. In addition, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. saw 73.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIX starting from SANDBROOK WILLIAM J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $185.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, SANDBROOK WILLIAM J now owns 13,026 shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc., valued at $925,928 using the latest closing price.

Tang Vance W, the Director of Comfort Systems USA, Inc., sale 2,288 shares at $182.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Tang Vance W is holding 22,770 shares at $417,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 18.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.51. Equity return is now at value 26.62, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), the company’s capital structure generated 38.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.01. Total debt to assets is 14.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.