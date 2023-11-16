Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) is above average at 41.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognex Corp. (CGNX) is $43.79, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for CGNX is 171.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGNX on November 16, 2023 was 996.80K shares.

CGNX) stock’s latest price update

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.66relation to previous closing price of 36.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-04 that Consumer electronics, logistics, and automotive spending plans have been held back in 2023. The company’s technology is set for increased adoption when its end markets grow again.

CGNX’s Market Performance

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has experienced a 2.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.14% drop in the past month, and a -19.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for CGNX’s stock, with a -22.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $55 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CGNX Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.88. In addition, Cognex Corp. saw -20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corp., valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corp., sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp. stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 10.93, with 8.09 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp. (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.