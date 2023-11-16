Clorox Co. (CLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 136.53. However, the company has seen a 4.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-11 that Clorox is forecasting abysmal fiscal 2024 results. Yet, the business is showing signs of turning things around.

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 200.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLX is $136.05, which is -$1.96 below the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for CLX on November 16, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stock saw an increase of 4.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.26% and a quarterly increase of -10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Clorox Co. (CLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for CLX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $117 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.86. In addition, Clorox Co. saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 59.52, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co. (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,342.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.07. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,276.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clorox Co. (CLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.