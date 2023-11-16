Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) by analysts is $11.61, which is $3.47 above the current market price. EBR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.01M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

EBR’s Market Performance

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has experienced a 6.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.95% rise in the past month, and a 17.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for EBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.92% for EBR’s stock, with a 13.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +21.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR saw 2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.