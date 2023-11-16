Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 18.81% increase in the past week, with a 30.57% gain in the past month, and a 0.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for TAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.87% for TAST stock, with a simple moving average of 55.11% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TAST is 34.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAST on November 16, 2023 was 575.12K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has decreased by -0.67 when compared to last closing price of 7.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has an A for Value and an A for Growth. Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest Burger King franchisee and has some Popeye’s stores in the mix.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +34.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 443.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Filsoof Ahmad, who sale 500 shares at the price of $7.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Filsoof Ahmad now owns 81,912 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $3,765 using the latest closing price.

Filsoof Ahmad, the VP, Strategic Initiatives of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Filsoof Ahmad is holding 82,412 shares at $163,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.