Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has increased by 17.48 when compared to last closing price of 1.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kiki Patel – IR, Gilmartin Group Mark Erlander – CEO Jamie Levine – CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Frahm – TD Cowen Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Companies Andy Hsieh – William Blair & Company

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRDF is $8.50, which is $7.29 above the current price. The public float for CRDF is 40.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDF on November 16, 2023 was 693.20K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stock saw a decrease of 11.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.43% for CRDF’s stock, with a -23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDF Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0599. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Erlander Mark, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Nov 25. After this action, Erlander Mark now owns 24,481 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10337.31 for the present operating margin

+48.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -10026.94. The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.78. Equity return is now at value -42.71, with -38.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -122.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.