Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.38relation to previous closing price of 114.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a murky picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, CNI, CP and CSX, which investors might consider keeping on their radar.

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNI is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for CNI is $167.01, which is $6.93 above the current price. The public float for CNI is 627.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNI on November 16, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CNI’s Market Performance

The stock of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has seen a 3.59% increase in the past week, with a 4.83% rise in the past month, and a 0.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for CNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.64% for CNI’s stock, with a -0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNI Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.54. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co. saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co. stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 9.61 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.