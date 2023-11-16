BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s (BCAN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BCAN stock has gone up by 54.14%, with a monthly gain of 34.53% and a quarterly plunge of -3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.12% for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.24% for BCAN’s stock, with a -42.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCAN is 10.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BCAN was 75.41K shares.

BCAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN) has jumped by 31.52 compared to previous close of 0.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-17 that BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ: BCAN ) stock is dropping on Monday after the company announced an underwritten stock offering. BYND Cannasoft Enterprise announced the underwritten offering after markets closed on Friday.

BCAN Trading at 31.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.63%, as shares surge +41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN rose by +54.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8126. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc saw -68.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.31 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc stands at -148.23. The total capital return value is set at -6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.89. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -8.67 for asset returns.

Based on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.