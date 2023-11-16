Brunswick Corp. (BC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC)’s stock price has soared by 5.35 in relation to previous closing price of 75.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Brunswick Corporation (BC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC) is above average at 11.30x. The 36-month beta value for BC is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BC is $85.36, which is $6.06 above than the current price. The public float for BC is 67.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.92% of that float. The average trading volume of BC on November 16, 2023 was 690.75K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC’s stock has seen a 10.15% increase for the week, with a 4.62% rise in the past month and a -4.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Brunswick Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.74% for BC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BC Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.24. In addition, Brunswick Corp. saw 10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from COOPER NANCY E, who sale 414 shares at the price of $68.57 back on Nov 01. After this action, COOPER NANCY E now owns 21,887 shares of Brunswick Corp., valued at $28,388 using the latest closing price.

SINGER DAVID V, the Director of Brunswick Corp., sale 221 shares at $68.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SINGER DAVID V is holding 23,775 shares at $15,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.90 for the present operating margin

+27.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corp. stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.36. Equity return is now at value 24.56, with 8.21 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corp. (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Brunswick Corp. (BC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.