Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRO is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRO is $79.60, which is $7.29 above the current price. The public float for BRO is 237.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on November 16, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 73.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that RLI’s board of directors approves a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share, supported by sufficient liquidity and strong cash flow to enhance its shareholders’ value.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.78% and a quarterly rise of 1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Brown & Brown, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.30% for BRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.17. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 26.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.77 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.