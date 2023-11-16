Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has jumped by 1.95 compared to previous close of 25.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Despite the massive volatility in the stock market over the last year, there are many renewable energy stocks providing great value. Renewable energy is the future of the world.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEPC is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BEPC is 179.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEPC on November 16, 2023 was 956.08K shares.

BEPC’s Market Performance

BEPC’s stock has seen a 8.69% increase for the week, with a 11.86% rise in the past month and a -6.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for Brookfield Renewable Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for BEPC’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEPC Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 27.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.