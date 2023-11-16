BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s (BBIO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen a 0.44% increase in the past week, with a 10.23% gain in the past month, and a 3.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.32% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 43.21% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) is $46.64, which is $17.12 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 125.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBIO on November 16, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.14 in relation to its previous close of 29.48. However, the company has experienced a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that additional Phase 3 data on clinical outcomes from ATTRibute-CM, its study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM will be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2023, taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 11 – 13, 2023. As previously announced, a highly statistically significant result was observed on the primary endpoint of ATTRibute-CM with a Win Ratio of 1.8 (p

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBIO Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.69. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 287.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Scott Randal W., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Scott Randal W. now owns 13,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the CEO and President of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sale 51,552 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 4,813,197 shares at $1,473,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 672.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.