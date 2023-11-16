Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRDG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.77 compared to its previous closing price of 7.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Bridge Investment Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRDG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bonni Rosen – Head, Shareholder Relations Robert Morse – Executive Chairman Jonathan Slager – CEO Katie Elsnab – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Finian O’Shea – Wells Fargo Securities Ken Worthington – J.P. Morgan Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Bridge Investment Group’s 3Q 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRDG is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) is $11.88, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for BRDG is 29.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On November 16, 2023, BRDG’s average trading volume was 277.27K shares.

BRDG’s Market Performance

BRDG’s stock has seen a -8.89% decrease for the week, with a -12.56% drop in the past month and a -32.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for BRDG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.46% for the last 200 days.

BRDG Trading at -14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDG fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc saw -38.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.80 for the present operating margin

+87.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at 35.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value -8.87, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG), the company’s capital structure generated 408.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.35. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 391.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.