Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) is $7.48, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for BWAY is 8.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWAY on November 16, 2023 was 92.86K shares.

The stock of Brainsway Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BWAY) has increased by 14.87 when compared to last closing price of 3.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Here is how Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) and Align Technology (ALGN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has seen a 7.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.79% gain in the past month and a 42.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for BWAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.44% for BWAY’s stock, with a 76.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWAY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BWAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWAY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

After a stumble in the market that brought BWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWAY rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Brainsway Ltd ADR saw 81.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

-43.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brainsway Ltd ADR stands at -49.12. The total capital return value is set at -23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36. Equity return is now at value -27.36, with -19.85 for asset returns.

Based on Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.14.

In a nutshell, Brainsway Ltd ADR (BWAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.