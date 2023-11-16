BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (BPT) Stock: A -26.98% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has gone down by -12.44% for the week, with a -38.88% drop in the past month and a -49.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.17% for BPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.98% for BPT’s stock, with a -50.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) by analysts is $12.00, The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BPT was 233.51K shares.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.14 in relation to previous closing price of 3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -41.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT fell by -12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -71.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

To sum up, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.