Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Blink Charging Co (BLNK) by analysts is $9.33, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 60.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.88% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BLNK was 2.57M shares.

The stock price of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has plunged by -7.11 when compared to previous closing price of 4.44, but the company has seen a 67.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

BLNK’s Market Performance

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has experienced a 67.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.29% rise in the past month, and a -14.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.64% for BLNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.47% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -33.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at 34.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.17%, as shares surge +47.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +72.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Blink Charging Co saw -62.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 52,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Sep 28. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 2,578,616 shares of Blink Charging Co, valued at $158,184 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Former Director Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co, sale 26,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 2,630,616 shares at $81,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -86.74, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.